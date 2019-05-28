OnAirParking.com Brings in New Partner for Chicago O'Hare Airport, Same $5.99/Day Rate

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2019 --Now more travelers in Chicago can avoid paying expensive airport parking fees. On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that is changing the way travelers get to the airport, announced it has a new partner for the Chicago O'Hare International Airport. With another partner comes more parking inventory for the company to sell travelers at its discounted rate of $5.99 a day.



"This is a ridiculously good rate we're happy to continue offering our travelers," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're frequently in talks with potential partners who are on the same page as us about giving."



"We expect the number of reservations to pick up even further for the summer."



On Air Parking sells unbranded airport parking deals similar to travel website Hotwire. Travelers only find out where they are parking after making a reservation. Free shuttles and cancellations are always included.



Since launching in 2016, the company's most popular parking deals are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport for $2.75/day, Denver International Airport for $3.90/day, Dallas Fort Worth Airport for $3.99/day, and Baltimore Washington International Airport for $4.99/day.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.