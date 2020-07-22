OnAirParking.com Cheap Parking Deal Helps Travelers at PHX Phoenix Airport Save

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2020 --Though passenger traffic at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport remains low, one company remains committed to serve travelers amid the global health pandemic. On Air Parking announced it's maintaining its cheap off-airport parking deals for PHX for only $3.25/day.



"Our deals are available for purchase 24/7," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We believe things will get better in Phoenix soon."



The San Francisco-based startup sells cheap unbranded parking in partnership with licensed parking providers. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. The deal may be cancelled any time – no questions asked.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



