OnAirParking.com Conducts Quality Assurance Tests, Ensures Partners Provide Safe Services

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2020 --Popular parking deals site On Air Parking announces they are conducting quality assurance tests to make sure all of their parking partners are providing safe services.



"Since the COVID-19 outbreak, safety is our number one priority," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



"We want travelers to know what are the health and safety measures in place at the parking facilities."



According to Murray, shuttles provided by their parking partners are cleaned regularly with disinfectants. Passenger capacity has also been limited to provide safe social distancing among passengers.



All airport parking deals purchased from On Air Parking come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



"We also remind travelers to wear masks while on the shuttle," said Murray.



"Despite these changes, we're seeing numbers go up. People are itching to travel. And they're doing so cautiously."



