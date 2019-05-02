OnAirParking.com Discounts Price of LaGuardia Airport Parking to $12/Day, Still Comes with Free Shuttle and Free Cancellations

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2019 --Travelers in New York will now get to save more money on airport parking. On Air Parking, the popular airport parking deals site that introduced cheap, unbranded off-airport parking deals to the market, has lowered its price for LaGuardia Airport parking to only $12 a day.



"This is very good news for our travelers in New York," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "There are more passengers than ever using LaGuardia Airport and these people need parking. That's why we're always thinking of ways to lower the price."



"With congestion pricing approved in New York, we believe travelers can use the extra savings."



On Air Parking sells unbranded parking deals that come with a free complimentary shuttle to and from the airport. Travelers find out which licensed, five-star facility they are partnered with after they make a purchase.



Travelers may enjoy further discounts on their reservation using On Air Parking's coupon codes.



To find a coupon code, travelers must search for "LaGuardia Airport parking" on search engines like Google's and click on the company's page for the LaGuardia International Airport where the code is listed.



Travelers may also "Like" and send a message to the company's Facebook page to receive instructions to get the coupon code.



On Air Parking has cheap parking deals for other major airports in the country, notably Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport for $2.75/day, Baltimore Washington Airport for $4.99/day, Chicago O'Hare Airport for $5.99/day, and San Francisco International Airport for $12.99/day.



Murray said all parking reservations made through On Air Parking may be cancelled for free, no questions asked.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.