OnAirParking.com Encourages Purchasing Parking Ahead of Time to Save Fuel, Reduce Traffic Congestion

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2019 --On Air Parking is going all out in its efforts to disrupt the parking industry. The popular parking deals site is encouraging travelers to purchase parking ahead of time to reap several benefits, chief among them is locking in low rates.



"By purchasing parking ahead of time with us, you can avoid paying expensive rates," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We guarantee the parking space. Our partners are licensed, five-star facilities."



"Searching for parking is a drain on fuel. You also won't have the flexibility to search for a cheaper alternative."



The serial entrepreneur warned the costs of parking add up.



For cities, parking searches clog the streets and intersections, adding to the traffic congestion.



For travelers, parking searches squeeze their budget.



"The low rates we advertise are our way of encouraging travelers to purchase parking ahead of time," said Murray.



"It's a win-win for all, our partner parking providers included. They can anticipate demand better and maintain their quality of service."



On Air Parking partners only with licensed, best-reviewed parking facilities in the country.



Murray adds, "It's a win for the environment too. Since April 22, our company has been planting one tree with the National Forest Foundation each time a traveler parks with us."



"These trees will greatly reduce the carbon emissions produced during parking searches. Our cheap parking deals are the newest and smartest way to park."



Learn more about the company's Park Once, Plant A Tree program here.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.