OnAirParking.com End of Month Cheap Airport Parking Deal List

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2020 --The pandemic has changed the way travelers find airport parking, with some airports temporarily closing parking lots or repurposing facilities for on-site testing and cargo. For safety and convenience, travelers may purchase and prepay for premium off-airport parking from popular parking deals site On Air Parking.



"Some airports have closed terminals, so this is a good opportunity for travelers to consider premium off-airport parking options for significantly less parking fees," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



Here's a recap of the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking:



Denver International Airport parking for only $3.75/day



Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport parking for only $3.25/day



Boston Logan International Airport parking for only $6.99/day



San Francisco International Airport parking for only $7.13/day



The deals are in partnership with licensed parking facilities and come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. Deals may be cancelled for free anytime - no questions asked.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.