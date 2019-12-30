OnAirParking.com End of Month Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Dec 2019)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2019 --Travelers are ending the year on a merry note thanks to these end of the month parking deals. San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking has retained prices on all parking deals despite peak demand during the holidays.



"We want to thank our loyal travelers, parking partners, and other stakeholders," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "It's been an amazing year."



Here's a recap of the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this month:



Denver International Airport parking for $4.25/day



Birmingham Airport parking for $4.49/day



Tampa Airport parking for $4.99/day



Newark International Airport parking for $6.25/day



Oakland International Airport parking for $7.49/day



These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



