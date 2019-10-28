OnAirParking.com End of Month Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Oct 2019)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2019 --There's a new way to park near the airport. San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking continues to roll out its cheap unbranded parking deals, helping budget travelers save on airport parking.



"The holiday season is just around the corner," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Now is the perfect time to lock in our cheap rates."



Here's a recap of the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this month:



Orlando International Airport parking for $4.99/day



Tampa International Airport parking for $4.99/day



Cincinnati International Airport Parking for $5.99/day



Oakland International Airport parking for $7.49/day



Newark International Airport parking for $8.99/day



These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.