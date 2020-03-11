OnAirParking.com Gives Free Parking Extensions to Travelers Affected by Coronavirus

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2020 --On Air Parking has announced it is giving free extensions to any parked car overstaying its reservation due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) issues, such as getting stuck at their travel destination.



"The ongoing spread is a serious concern for everyone," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "The health, safety, and well-being of our travelers come first, which is why we are delighted to give free parking extensions."



In light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, affecting millions of people everywhere, On Air Parking will give free extensions until further notice.



The San Francisco-based startup sells cheap unbranded parking in partnership with licensed parking providers. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. The deal may be cancelled any time – no questions asked.



"Travelers affected by the Coronavirus may call us about their deal and speak to our traveler care team for assistance," said Murray.



