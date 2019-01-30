OnAirParking.com Helps "Broke" College Students Save on Airport Parking Fees

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --On Air Parking is serving a segment of travelers who find themselves pinched by the rising costs of parking at the airport — cost-conscious college students burdened by student loans. Through unbranded off airport parking deals, On Air Parking is helping students stretch their limited travel budget.



With On Air Parking, "broke" travelers like college students will be able to lock in the cheapest rates for daily parking at licensed five-star parking facilities near major airports in the country. At the Pittsburgh International Airport, a market where On Air Parking launched in last year through its old website and name Top Airport Parking, travelers shell out as much as $16 a day for long term parking at the airport premises.



"We are giving travelers a choice to save on expensive airport parking fees," said NOSON, Inc. CEO Patrick Murray. "Our unbranded parking deals are simple. Travelers make a parking reservation on our website and then we email them where they are parking near the airport afterwards."



Noson, the parent company of On Air Parking, is co-founded by Brett Harwood, a former chairman of the National Parking Association. Since the company was established by the duo in 2016, it has grown its portfolio of airport transportation solutions.



Murray said that by selling their parking deals unbranded, they are able to offer them at rock-bottom prices. For travelers, this comes at a perfect time when prices of goods and services continue to soar. At the Pittsburgh International Airport for example, travelers may purchase Pittsburgh Airport parking for only $6.50 a day from On Air Parking.



To remove travelers' doubts about where they are parking, On Air Parking provides essential information on their website about their partner parking facilities, such as distance from the airport and the frequency of the airport shuttles bringing travelers to and from the airport.



All parking reservations made on the On Air Parking website may also be cancelled for free.



"We're excited to introduce this new way of getting to the airport," said Murray.



"Who doesn't want to save money for their next vacation? Our off airport parking deals help travelers do just that."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.