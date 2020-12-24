OnAirParking.com Helps Make Holiday Travel Safe and Affordable

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2020 --No one wants to be left home alone during the holidays; just ask Kevin McCallister, Macaulay Culkin's iconic character from Home Alone. Holiday travel is here, and 2020 is making traveler safety and affordability the utmost priority.



The decision of whether or not to travel this year is more complex and personal than ever before. "We love ride-sharing options like Uber and Lyft," says On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray, "we also recognize that many travelers are trying to limit their exposure as much as possible. It feels good to offer the safe alternative of driving yourself to the airport without spending a huge chunk of your travel budget on parking."



On Air Parking is doing its part by offering the cheapest parking rates at airports around the country. They also provide parking as low as $9.99 per day at prime locations around New York City. On Air Parking is offering Macaulay Culkin free parking at any of their locations should he need to make a mad dash to the airport. Just text their Traveler Care Team at 415-545-8017.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase secured off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.