OnAirParking.com Helps Travelers with Denver Airport Parking as DIA Shuttle Lots Remain Closed

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2020 --Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots at the Denver International Airport remain closed amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As business slowly returns to DIA, travelers may turn to off-airport parking options to save on parking like popular deals site On Air Parking. The San Francisco-based company is selling DIA parking for only $3.75/day.



"Our rates are better than DIA's 61st and Peña parking lot which offer parking for $6/day," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



"Despite ample parking at DIA because of the passenger slowdown, travelers will still benefit from affordable rates."



On Air Parking sells cheap unbranded parking in partnership with licensed parking providers. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. The deal may be cancelled any time – no questions asked.



