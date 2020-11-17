OnAirParking.com Helps You Save Money on Parking to Spend on What Matters

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2020 --Air travel is steadily increasing across the United States as travelers are becoming more comfortable with safety measures in place by airlines and local governments. Many are eager to reunite with loved ones who live elsewhere or to take a much-needed vacation to relieve the stress that has come with living in a world altered by an unprecedented global pandemic.



Though travel is increasing, the economy at large is still struggling to recover from the challenges of closures, restrictions, and the severe decrease in tourism. This has left many wishing to travel with concerns over expenditures and looking for ways to budget.



On Air Parking is offering a solution to those woes in the way of affordable parking.



"No one is excited about paying for parking at the airport, which is usually costly without providing any real enhancement to their travel experience," explains On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "By decreasing the cost of parking when going to the airport, those travelers are able to spend their hard-earned money on things that make a difference in their trip."



For one traveler, this meant being able to rent a car for his trip once he arrived. This not only allowed him to have easier transport around his destination but also enabled him to take greater precautions around Covid by avoiding ridesharing services.



The extra savings can also be used to improve the enjoyment of the trip, whether that comes in the form of upgrading your flight ticket or being able to stay at a nicer hotel with more amenities.



On Air Parking is available across the country and offers exclusive rates at five-star parking facilities near major airports such as Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Not only is the parking safe and easily accessible, but it also allows travelers to park their cars for affordable prices. Most of the parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport for maximum comfort.



"It's rewarding to see how our services are helping people make the most of their vacations and visits to see family," said Murray.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



