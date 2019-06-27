OnAirParking.com Is the Discount Deals Site to Purchase Cheap Five-Star Airport Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2019 --Travelers can now save on parking fees. On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that is making a difference in the parking industry, is currently offering cheap parking at licensed, five-star facilities near airports, cruise terminals, and select cities. Sold unbranded, these parking deals are guaranteed to have the lowest prices online.



"We're the first in the parking industry to do an unbranded approach," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "You only find out the address of the parking facility once you make a purchase."



"The beauty of that is, travelers get to save on parking fees and our parking partners see higher revenues. It's a win-win for all."



Murray added On Air Parking exclusively chooses only the best parking providers that have a license to operate to ensure the security of parked vehicles. The parking deals guarantee a parking space for travelers when they check-in. Travelers may also cancel for free and expect fast refunds.



Some of the company's best-selling parking deals are for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, Denver International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, John Glenn Columbus International Airport, and Baltimore Washington International Airport.



"We became famous for our airport parking deals," said Murray. "Besides having the lowest price, these come with a free shuttle ride to and back from the airport."



"Now we're working on disrupting city parking. It won't be long now before we offer a parking deal for every city across America."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.