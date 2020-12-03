OnAirParking.com Launches at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2020 --Travelers in the Raleigh-Durham area will now have a new affordable and convenient airport parking option. On Air Parking, a service offering self-parking close to major airports for low prices has opened in the area.



On Air Parking offers a solution to the notoriously expensive parking options at airports. By partnering with top-quality parking garages close to major airports, they offer incredibly affordable parking spots to travelers looking to drive themselves to the airport. The locations are convenient, and should a traveler wish to extend their trip, On Air Parking can accommodate a longer stay.



On Air Parking offers the lowest rates on the market for the Raleigh-Durham airport, with prices as low as $3.90/day.



"We are excited to continue expanding our services to new areas," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Opening in time for the holidays in North Carolina was a goal we were pleased to achieve."



On Air Parking also ensures transport to the airport from the parking garage is safe and convenient. Parking purchases always come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport for maximum comfort and ease.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.