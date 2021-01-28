OnAirParking.com Launches Charlotte Douglas International Airport Parking for Only $3.50/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2021 --On Air Parking announced a new addition today to its ever-growing list of parking deals: the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, also known as CLT. Charlotte North Carolina welcomes travelers from across the country to visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Billy Graham Library. This newly launched off-airport parking deal is now available for purchase on On Air Parking's website. For only $3.50/day, travelers can select their preferred dates and have the peace-of-mind that comes from guaranteed, reliable airport parking.



"We're excited to launch in a new market," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Despite the pandemic, we're expecting an uptick in parking reservations as travel continues to resume and people focus on saving as much money as possible."



Current airport terminal prices for parking at CLT are $7 per day in the Long-term Lots, $10 per day in the Daily Decks, or $20 per day at the Hourly Deck closest to the terminal. At $3.50 per day, On Air Parking offers the cheapest option by far.



The newest parking deal now available through On Air Parking gives travelers a chance to reserve their parking days or weeks before their trip, with a free cancellation policy at any time. The $3.50 per day deal for CLT also comes with a free 24/7 shuttle service to bring travelers to and from the airport.



On Air Parking aims to make each person's trip to the airport as convenient and budget-friendly as possible by subverting the idea that parking at airports is always expensive.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.