OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Atlanta Airport Parking for Only $2.75/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2018 --Airport parking reservation company On Air Parking has officially announced that its off airport parking reservation service for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has went live on its website. Travelers will now be able to purchase guaranteed Atlanta Airport parking on their preferred dates and pay only $2.75/day.



On Air Parking is the rebranded off airport parking reservation service of NOSON Inc., following the company's successful launch of Top Airport Parking in 2016. The rebrand includes a new logo, website, and suite of parking reservation management features, while retaining Top Airport Parking's simple parking reservation process.



"We're excited to help travelers in Atlanta save with our cheap park deals," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "Atlanta's airport is one of the busiest in the world, so our parking solution helps decongest the airport as well."



"Travelers park their car and ride a free shuttle to the airport."



On Air Parking partners with licensed parking facilities that are near the airport with 24/7 shuttles on a frequent schedule. After travelers make a purchase for their check-in and check-out dates, they are emailed the details of their parking reservation including the exact address of the parking facility.



All parking reservations purchased on the On Air Parking website include free cancellations.



"We're giving the people what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap and simple Atlanta Airport parking," Murray said.