OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Birmingham Airport Parking for Only $4.49/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2018 --Airport parking reservation company On Air Parking has officially announced that its off airport parking reservation service for Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport has went live on its website. Users will now be able to purchase guaranteed Birmingham Airport parking on their preferred dates and pay only $4.49/day for parking.



On Air Parking is the rebranded off airport parking reservation service of NOSON Inc., following the company's successful launch of Top Airport Parking in 2016. The rebrand includes a new logo, website, and suite of parking reservation management features, while retaining Top Airport Parking's simple parking reservation process.



"Passenger travel is up this year at Birmingham Airport," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "Our intent is to help these travelers save on parking fees."



On Air Parking partners with licensed parking facilities that are near the airport and offer 24/7 shuttles on a frequent schedule. After users make a purchase for their check-in and check-out dates, they are emailed the details of their parking reservation including the exact address of the parking facility.



All parking reservations purchased on the On Air Parking website include free cancellations.



"We're giving the people what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap and simple airport parking," Murray said.