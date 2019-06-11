OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Cincinnati Airport Parking for Only $5.99/Day, Includes Free Shuttle and Cancellations

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2019 --Traveling can be stressful, but this popular parking deals site is taking away some of the headaches of airport parking. On Air Parking has officially announced that it has launched in Cincinnati International Airport. CVG parking deals are now available on the company's website for $5.99 a day.



"We're excited to launch this parking deal," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "CVG ranks as one of the worst airports for business travelers, so we're excited to see how we can improve the airport ground transportation experience for them."



"This deal is cheaper than booking an Uber or Lyft to the airport. Of course, it's also cheaper than parking at the airport lot."



Presently, the Cincinnati Airport charges travelers $8 up to $25 per day for parking on its lots and garages.



On Air Parking's CVG parking deal is the latest among the company's unbranded airport parking deals. The company pioneered and introduced unbranded parking to the travel industry in 2016. Like its other parking deals, the CVG parking deal includes a free shuttle service to bring travelers to and back from the airport. Travelers may also cancel their reservation for free anytime.



"We launched in CVG just in the nick of time for summer vacations," said Murray. "We expect to sell out right away. The price just can't be beat."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.