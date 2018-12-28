OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Cruise Port Parking in Miami, Florida for Only $6.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2018 --Parking reservation company On Air Parking has officially announced that its cruise parking reservation service for the Port of Miami in Florida has went live on its website. Travelers will now be able to purchase guaranteed parking on their preferred dates and pay only $6.99/day for parking.



On Air Parking is the rebranded off airport parking reservation service of NOSON Inc., following the company's successful launch of Top Airport Parking in 2016. The rebrand includes a new logo, website, and suite of parking reservation management features, while retaining Top Airport Parking's simple parking reservation process.



"We're excited to help travelers on cruise vacations pay less for parking," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "What usually drives up the cost of parking is convenience."



"We're offering a convenient and affordable alternative to parking at the terminal."



After travelers make a purchase for their check-in and check-out dates, they are emailed the details of their parking reservation including the exact address of the facility. All parking reservations purchased on the On Air Parking website include free cancellations.



"We're giving the people what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap parking," Murray said.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.