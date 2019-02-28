OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Dallas Fort Worth Airport Parking for Only $3.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2019 --Travelers hit by the increased off-airport parking rates at DFW Airport can hold onto more of their cash. Airport parking reservation company On Air Parking has officially announced that its off airport parking reservation service for the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has went live on its website. Travelers will now be able to purchase guaranteed DFW Airport parking on their preferred dates and pay only $3.99/day for parking.



"We're very excited to launch in DFW Airport and help travelers save on airport parking," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "Our partner here is one of the best brands in the world. That's all we can disclose at this point."



Murray said that since DFW Airport hiked their access fees for parking operators last year, travelers have had to pay more for off-airport parking.



"We're here for the backpackers, families, and broke college students who just want to go on a vacation without breaking the bank."



On Air Parking partners with best-reviewed parking facilities that are near the airport and offer 24/7 shuttles on a frequent schedule. After travelers make a purchase for their check-in and check-out dates, they are emailed the details of their parking reservation including the exact address of the parking facility.



All parking reservations purchased on the On Air Parking website include free cancellations.



"We're giving the people what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap and simple airport parking," Murray said.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.