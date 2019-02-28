OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Fort Lauderdale Airport Parking for Only $6.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2019 --Travelers having difficulty with parking at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport can now look elsewhere for parking. Airport parking reservation company On Air Parking has officially announced that its off airport parking reservation service for the FLL Airport has went live on its website. Travelers will now be able to purchase guaranteed Fort Lauderdale Airport parking on their preferred dates and pay only $6.99/day for parking.



"We're excited to launch in FLL and help travelers save on airport parking," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "Parking can get tricky. But with our deals, travelers will find it easier to plan ahead and save money at the same time."



Murray said that their near-airport parking deals can help ease traffic congestion inside the airport. Last Thanksgiving, FLL Airport hit a record number of travelers, welcoming some 48.5 million people.



"We're faster than public transportation and cheaper than taking an Uber or Lyft to the airport."



On Air Parking partners with best-reviewed parking facilities that are near the airport and offer 24/7 shuttles on a frequent schedule. After travelers make a purchase for their check-in and check-out dates, they are emailed the details of their parking reservation including the exact address of the parking facility.



All parking reservations purchased on the On Air Parking website include free cancellations.



"We're giving the people what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap and simple airport parking," Murray said.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.