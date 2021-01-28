OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Indianapolis Airport Parking for Only $6.50/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2021 --Today, On Air Parking, a San Francisco-based parking deals site, launched parking deals for the Indianapolis International Airport, also known as IND. Sports enthusiasts come from around the country to watch the Colts or Pacers play depending on the season. Indianapolis is also the proud home to both Brendan Fraser and David Letterman. Travelers to IND will now be able to access $6.50/day parking, free 24/7 shuttle rides to and from the airport, and the comfort of reserved, guaranteed parking.



"We're excited to launch in a new market," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "With the vaccine rollout, we're expecting an uptick in parking reservations as the weather heats up and vacations begin."



Current prices for parking at Indianapolis International Airport's Economy Lot are $9 per day, while the Long-term Lot costs $14 per day, and parking in the Terminal Garage is $20 per day. At $6.50 per day, On Air Parking's low-price deal is the cheapest option.



On Air Parking's off-airport parking deals work to bring travelers the lowest and most reliable parking options. In partnership with local licensed parking providers, they find the best deals. Reservations with On Air Parking also offer a free shuttle service to bring passengers to and from the airport, and reservations can be canceled at any time at no cost.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.