OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Parking for Only $9.95/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2020 --On Air Parking aims to help tens of thousands of travelers this year with their parking problem. The San Francisco-based startup announced it is now selling cheap parking deals for the Minneapolis International Airport starting at $9.95/day.



"We're excited to sell this new parking deal," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Now affordable long-term airport parking is available to travelers."



Presently, parking on-site at MSP Airport costs $26 per day.



On Air Parking is changing the way travelers get to the airport through its unbranded parking deals. Travelers only find out where they are parking after they make a purchase. All parking deals may be cancelled for free – no questions asked.



"We're just starting with our cheap parking deals," said Murray.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.