OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap New Jersey Paulus Hook Parking for Only $5.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2019 --Vehicle owners can now pay less for parking in Paulus Hook, Jersey City. On Air Parking officially announced that its Paulus Hook parking reservation service has went live on its website. Travelers will now be able to purchase guaranteed parking on their preferred dates and pay only $5.99/day for parking.



"This is our second location in New Jersey, following our successful launch in Journal Square," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "We're working to launch more city parking locations across the country this year, so please stay tuned for that."



On Air Parking is known for its popular off-airport parking deals for major airports, including the Denver International Airport for $3.90/day, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for $2.75/day, and most recently, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport for $3.99/day.



Murray said his company has been working on expanding its city parking service since last year.



"We're giving travelers what they want," Murray said. "And that's to bring cheap parking in big and expensive cities."



In New Jersey, parking rates at garages range from $10 up to $35 per day.



To reserve parking in Paulus Hook for only $5.99 a day, visit the On Air Parking website. All parking deals made through the site include free cancellations.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.