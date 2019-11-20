OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap New York Parking Deals, First of Its Kind for as Low as $9.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2019 --There is now affordable parking in one of most expensive cities to park a car. On Air Parking, the San Francisco-based startup that introduced unbranded deals to the parking industry, has announced it has launched parking deals in Manhattan, New York for as low as $9.99/day.



"These parking rates are unheard of in New York," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "But we made it happen in collaboration with our partner parking providers. We're very excited for this launch."



"We're working towards having a parking partner in every block. This leaves our travelers plenty of options for getting around. After making a purchase, they may leave their vehicles in the parking facility, and walk to their destination."



The popular parking deals site had a seed launch for city parking, starting with Lenox Hill for $9.99 per day.



Now the company sells parking in Hudson Yards, Times Square, and Pennsylvania Station starting at $14.99/day.



"We discovered the unbranded approach works even for city parking," said Murray.



Similar to travel website Hotwire, On Air Parking only reveals the exact address of the partner parking facility after motorists make a purchase. The parking deals may be cancelled for free.



"We believe cheap parking helps reduce traffic congestion by keeping cars off the streets," said Murray. "And because of our low rates, we can do that while helping our travelers save money."



"It's a win-win solution for all."



To purchase cheap New York parking, visit On Air Parking's city parking deals page.



