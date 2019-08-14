OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Newark Airport Parking with New Partner for Only $8.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2019 --There is now more incentive for travelers to park at off-airport garages near Newark Liberty International Airport. On Air Parking has confirmed it has launched a new cheap parking deal priced at $8.99 per day with a new partner for EWR.



"We constantly review our partnerships to make sure our travelers get the A+ customer service we promised," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're excited to be in this market again and help travelers save a lot of money on parking."



On Air Parking partners with licensed, four- and five-star facilities to bring these cheap unbranded airport parking deals to the public. Travelers only find out which facility they are partnered with and its complete address after they make a purchase.



Currently, it costs $18 to $34 to park at the airport of the Newark Liberty International Airport.



Aside from the competitive daily rates, On Air Parking's airport parking deals include a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the Newark Airport. The deal may also be cancelled for free anytime, no questions asked.



"Parking at an off-airport garage and boarding a shuttle sometimes comes out more cheaper than booking an Uber or Lyft," said Murray.



"These parking deals are perfect for long-term parking."