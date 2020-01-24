OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap NYC Parking Near Carnegie Hall, Only $14.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2020 --On Air Parking is offering the cheapest parking deals in New York City. The San Francisco-based startup announced it is now selling cheap parking deals near world-famous concert venue Carnegie Hall starting at $14.99/day.



"Parking in New York is ridiculously expensive," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We want to change that with our ridiculously cheap parking deals."



"Now you can park at prime spots for a fraction of the cost."



The parking deals are in close proximity with NYC's famous landmarks and must-see attractions, making it convenient for travelers and tourists to park their vehicles and walk to their destination.



Similar to its best-selling airport parking deals, the city parking deals are sold unbranded. This means travelers only find out where they are parking after they make a purchase. All parking deals may be cancelled for free – no questions asked.



"A year ago parking for $10-$15 in NYC was unheard of," said Murray. "But not anymore because of our parking deals."



For more of On Air Parking's cheap parking deals in NYC, visit their website.



