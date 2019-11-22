OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Parking in NYC, the Most Expensive City for off- and on-Street Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2019 --On Air Parking is making a bold statement as far as parking goes. The San Francisco-based startup recently launched its popular cheap parking deals in New York City, the most expensive city for short-term parking.



"New Yorkers pay $37 for off-street parking for two hours," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "There has got to be a solution for the rising cost of parking in cities."



"We believe we have that solution. Our parking deals are sold for the lowest rates. At the same time, we help keep cars off the road. This helps reduce traffic congestion in cities."



Insights from Parkopedia's 2019 North America Parking Index reveal that New York retained its position as North America's most expensive city for 2-hour parking, for both on-street and off-street. New York is also the most expensive city for daily and monthly parking, with Boston in second position for both daily and monthly prices.



On Air Parking partners with licensed parking facilities across the country, selling their parking inventory unbranded for an affordable price. Similar to travel deals website Hotwire, travelers and motorists only find out the exact address of the parking facility after making a purchase.



"We pioneered the unbranded approach to parking. We're proud of our success in the airport parking vertical. Now, we're ready to shake things up in city parking."



The company first sold NYC parking at Lenox Hill for $9.99 per day. This year the company has expanded its offerings, with deals for Hudson Yards, Times Square, and Pennsylvania Station, among others, starting at $14.99 per day. The deals may be cancelled any time for free.



"We're giving travelers what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap parking," said Murray.



To purchase cheap New York parking, visit On Air Parking's city parking deals page.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.