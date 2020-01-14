OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Philadelphia Airport Parking for Only $7.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2020 --On Air Parking continues to expand its customer base this year. The San Francisco-based startup announced it is now selling cheap parking deals for the Philadelphia International Airport starting at $7.99/day.



"We're excited to sell a new parking deal," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "This time in Philadelphia, where space availability in the garages and economy lot is scarce."



Presently, parking on-site at PHL Airport costs $11 up to $44 per day.



On Air Parking is changing the way travelers get to the airport through its unbranded parking deals. Travelers only find out where they are parking after they make a purchase. All parking deals may be cancelled for free – no questions asked.



"This is just the beginning of cheap parking in Philadelphia. More deals will be launched soon," said Murray.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.