OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Phoenix International Airport Parking for Only $3.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --On Air Parking has an early gift for travelers in Arizona. The San Francisco-based startup announced it is selling cheap parking deals for the Phoenix International Airport starting at $3.99/day.



"We're kicking off the next decade of parking with this cheap deal," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Like all our airport parking deals, this comes with a free shuttle that runs 24/7."



Presently, parking on-site at PHX Airport costs $7 up to $27 per day.



On Air Parking is changing the way travelers get to the airport through its unbranded parking deals. Travelers only find out where they are parking after they make a purchase. All parking deals may be cancelled for free – no questions asked.



"We have more parking deals in the pipeline," said Murray. "Please stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.