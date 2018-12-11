OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Pittsburgh Airport Parking for Only $6.50/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2018 --Airport parking reservation company On Air Parking has officially announced that its off airport parking reservation service for the Pittsburgh International Airport has went live on its website. Travelers will now be able to purchase guaranteed Pittsburgh Airport parking on their preferred dates and pay only $6.50/day for parking.



On Air Parking is the rebranded off airport parking reservation service of NOSON Inc., following the company's successful launch of Top Airport Parking in 2016. The rebrand includes a new logo, website, and suite of parking reservation management features, while retaining Top Airport Parking's simple parking reservation process.



"We're excited to offer travelers something new," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "Something affordable and convenient when they have to get to the airport."



"We're faster than public transportation and cheaper than ride-sharing services."



On Air Parking pairs travelers with parking at licensed, five-star facilities that are near the airport and offer 24/7 shuttles on a frequent schedule. After travelers make a purchase for their check-in and check-out dates, they are emailed the details of their parking reservation including the exact address of the facility.



All parking reservations purchased on the On Air Parking website include free cancellations.



"We're giving the people what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap and simple airport parking," Murray said.



