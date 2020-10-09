OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Portland Airport Parking for Only $6.25/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2020 --On Air Parking announced today off-airport parking deals for PDX Portland Airport are available for purchase on its website. Travelers will now be able to purchase guaranteed PDX parking on their preferred dates and pay only $6.25/day for parking.



"We're excited to launch in a new market," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Despite the pandemic, we're expecting an uptick in parking reservations for the holidays."



Currently, it costs $12/day and $24/day to park at PDX's long-term and economy parking lots respectively.



On Air Parking's off-airport parking deals are in partnership with licensed parking providers located near the airport. The deals may be cancelled any time at no cost. It also comes with a free shuttle to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



