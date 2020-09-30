OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Salt Lake City Airport Parking for Only $4.75/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2020 --San Francisco-based parking deals site On Air Parking has announced it today launched off-airport parking deals for SLC Salt Lake City International Airport on its site. The deal comes with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport and costs only $4.75 per day.



"We're excited to launch our airport parking deals for SLC," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Airport parking is changing in this pandemic. More travelers are looking for ways to save and pay less for parking."



Currently, parking at SLC's long-term economy parking lot costs $10 with an additional $3 per day, while daily garage parking costs $20 per 24-hrs.



Earlier this month of September, Salt Lake City International Airport opened its new airport terminal, which includes a 3,600-space parking garage and electric car charging stations.



"It might be awhile until we see a return to pre-COVID demand for flying," said Murray. "But that doesn't mean we can't start paying less for airport parking."



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.