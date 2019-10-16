OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Seattle Tacoma Airport Parking for Only $8.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2019 --On Air Parking has launched yet again in another market, helping travelers save on expensive airport parking. The San Francisco-based startup announced it is selling cheap parking deals for the Seattle Tacoma International Airport starting at $8.99/day.



"We're excited to launch this parking deal, just in time before the holiday rush," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We know our customers who are traveling home for the holidays will benefit."



"Imagine paying for long-term parking for only $8.99 a day. It's a life-saver for some."



Presently, parking on-site at Sea-Tac Airport costs $32 to $39 per day.



On Air Parking is changing the way travelers get to the airport through its unbranded parking deals. Travelers only find out where they are parking after they make a purchase. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride provided by its licensed parking providers to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



"Our success in this vertical is simple," said Murray. "We're giving travelers what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap airport parking."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.