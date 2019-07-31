OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Tampa Airport Parking for Only $4.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2019 --On Air Parking isn't done yet saving travelers from expensive on-airport parking. The San Francisco-based startup recently announced it has launched its popular cheap airport parking deals for the Tampa International Airport. With an introductory price of only $4.99 a day, the parking deals are seen to help travelers book long-term parking without breaking the bank.



"We're excited to launch yet another cheap airport parking deal," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "If we haven't launched a parking deal for your local airport yet, we ask for a little more time."



"Our goal is to launch parking deals all over the country to help as many travelers as possible."



On Air Parking is changing the way travelers get to the airport through its unbranded parking deals. Travelers only find out where they are parking after they make a purchase. Since its launch in 2016, the popular parking deals site has amassed a loyal following in Atlanta, Denver, and Dallas.



The parking deals may be cancelled any time, no questions asked.



"The secret to our success is simple," Murray said. "We're giving the people what they want and that's cheap airport parking."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.