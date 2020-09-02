OnAirParking.com Launches Cheap Washington Dulles Airport Parking for Only $4.49/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2020 --On Air Parking has officially announced that its off-airport parking deals for Washington Dulles International Airport are available for purchase on its website. Travelers will now be able to purchase guaranteed IAD parking on their preferred dates and pay only $4.49/day for parking.



"We're excited to launch in this airport market," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're confident many will benefit from lower parking fees."



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all passengers are required to wear protective face coverings in public spaces.



Currently, parking at IAD's Terminal Lot costs $20 per day. Meanwhile, Garage 1 Parking is temporarily at the Economy Rate of $10 per day.



To encourage social distancing, IAD's Valet, Garage 2 and Economy Lot, are closed, while its Shuttle Bus Service and Silver Line Express Bus Service are suspended.



The San Francisco-based startup's unbranded parking deals are in partnership with licensed parking providers and may be cancelled any time at no cost. It also comes with a free shuttle to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.