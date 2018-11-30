OnAirParking.com Launches Free Airport Parking for Las Vegas Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2018 --Airport parking reservation company On Air Parking has officially announced that its off airport parking reservation service for Las Vegas McCarran International Airport has went live on its website. Travelers will now be able to reserve guaranteed Las Vegas Airport parking on their preferred dates for free.



On Air Parking is the rebranded off airport parking reservation service of NOSON Inc., following the company's successful launch of Top Airport Parking in 2016. The rebrand includes a new logo, website, and suite of parking reservation management features, while retaining Top Airport Parking's simple parking reservation process.



"We're excited to give away free guaranteed parking for Las Vegas Airport," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "We aren't just helping travelers save money but time as well."



"Finding parking space can take time. We solve that with our airport parking deals."



On Air Parking partners with licensed parking facilities that are near the airport and offer 24/7 shuttles on a frequent schedule. After travelers make a purchase for their check-in and check-out dates, they are emailed the details of their parking reservation including the exact address of the parking facility.



All parking reservations purchased on the On Air Parking website include free cancellations.



"We're giving the people what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap and simple airport parking," Murray said.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 18 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.