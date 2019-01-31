OnAirParking.com Launches New Product Cheaper Than Taking an Uber or Lyft to the Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2019 --On Air Parking has launched a new product that is guaranteed to be cheaper than parking at the airport lots or booking a ridesharing service to get to the airport — affordable parking deals that come with a free complimentary shuttle ride to the airport. These parking deals are tied up with licensed, five-star near-airport parking facilities.



"Surprisingly, not a lot of travelers know these near-airport parking facilities exist," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "Yet these facilities have been in business for years."



Noson, Inc., the parent company of On Air Parking, was established in 2016 by Murray and his co-founder, Brett Harwood, a former chairman of the National Parking Association.



Murray theorizes that one reason why near-airport parking has been overlooked by travelers has to do with price. While prices at these parking facilities are cheaper compared to the fees charged at the airport parking lots, they are not at a price point where travelers are willing to give up the convenience of booking an Uber or Lyft.



"We came up with an offer that will truly allow travelers to save," said Murray. "By selling our parking deals unbranded, we are able to offer them at rock-bottom prices."



Murray explains that travelers only find out where they are parking after they make a purchase on the On Air Parking website. Acknowledging that this is a new way of purchasing parking, the serial entrepreneur said that they provide as much information as possible about the parking facility without giving the name away, such as distance from the airport and frequency of the shuttle service. The company also shows reviews submitted by travelers on their website. All parking reservations may be cancelled for free.



On Air Parking guarantees the cheapest rates online at major airports. The company offers Denver Airport parking for only $3.99 a day and Chicago O' Hare Airport parking for only $5.99 a day. The company also has coupon codes to mark down the price even further.



"We are giving travelers what they want, and that is ridiculously simple and cheap airport parking."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.