OnAirParking.com Lowers Price of Baltimore Washington Airport Parking to $4.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2019 --It is now cheaper to park near the Baltimore Washington Airport. On Air Parking, the popular airport parking deals site that helps travelers save on expensive airport parking fees, recently lowered its price for BWI Airport parking to $4.99 a day.



"Now our travelers in Maryland can save even more money," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "This is the third airport this year we've lowered rates. The other two are Denver Airport and LaGuardia Airport."



"We want to prove that making parking affordable is in everyone's interest. It's a win-win for all, our company, our partners, and most importantly, our travelers."



On Air Parking sells unbranded parking deals that come with a free complimentary shuttle to and from the airport. Travelers find out which licensed, five-star facility they are partnered with after they make a purchase.



Travelers may enjoy further discounts on their reservation using On Air Parking's coupon codes.



To find a coupon code, travelers must search for "Baltimore Airport parking" on search engines like Google's and click on the company's page for the Baltimore Washington Airport where the code is listed.



Travelers may also "Like" and send a message to the company's Facebook page to receive instructions to get the coupon code.



On Air Parking has cheap parking deals for other major airports in the country, notably Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport for $2.75/day, Denver International Airport for $3.90/day, Chicago O'Hare Airport for $5.99/day, and LaGuardia International Airport for $12/day.



Murray said all parking reservations made through On Air Parking may be cancelled for free, no questions asked.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.