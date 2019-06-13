OnAirParking.com Lowers Price of Port Everglades Parking to $4.99/Day, Still Includes Free Shuttle Service

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --Here's some good news for cruisers. On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that is changing the way travelers get to the airport, has officially launched its special discount summer rates for Florida. Now cruisers can park near the Port Everglades for only $4.99 a day. The parking deal includes a free shuttle service to get to and back from the cruise terminal. Prior the summer promo, the company sold Port Everglades parking for $7.99 a day.



"We aren't done yet lowering our rates in the markets we're in," says On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "This is a special rate for cruisers in time for the summer travel season."



"The daily parking rate is cheaper, but still comes with the same benefits. Cruisers can ride a free shuttle to the cruise terminal."



Cruisers may enjoy further discounts on their reservation using On Air Parking's coupon codes.



To find a coupon code, cruisers must search for "Port Everglades parking" on search engines like Google's and click on the company's page for Port Everglades where the code is listed.



Cruisers may also "Like" and send a message to the company's Facebook page to receive instructions to get the coupon code.



Murray said parking reservations for Port Everglades made through On Air Parking may be cancelled for free, no questions asked.



