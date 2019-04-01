OnAirParking.com Observes Earth Hour, Calls for Climate Action

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2019 --Everyone's effort counts in the fight against climate change. For two years in a row, On Air Parking called on its employees from around the world to turn off their lights and electric appliances last Saturday, March 30 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to observe Earth Hour.



"Being in the transportation industry, we know the impact cars have on the environment," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "The Earth Hour movement goes beyond reducing daily electric consumption. It's about finding sustainable solutions that will address the pressing problem of climate change."



"It's why we're working towards becoming a carbon-neutral company this year, and a carbon-negative company in the next three years."



To become carbon-neutral, a company must have environmentally-friendly measures that will bring its total carbon emissions to zero. Meanwhile, a carbon-neutral company becomes carbon-negative when it further removes carbon emissions from the atmosphere other than its own.



