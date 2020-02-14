OnAirParking.com Offers Cheap City Parking Near NYC Restaurants

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2020 --On Air Parking is changing the way New Yorkers experience city parking. The San Francisco-based startup has made long-term parking in the city affordable with its unbranded parking deals starting at $9.99/day.



"Parking in New York has never been this cheap," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Our parking deals are strategically located around Manhattan to help our travelers access famous tourist spots and sites."



Since 2018, On Air Parking has been disrupting the parking industry. Its city parking deals are aimed at reducing traffic congestion by keeping cars off the road and encouraging motorists to walk to their destination. Travelers only find out where they are parking after they make a purchase. All parking deals may be cancelled for free – no questions asked.



Some of its best-selling deals in Manhattan include parking at Hudson Yards, Times Square, and Koreatown for $14.99/day.



"If we can do it in New York, we can do this anywhere," said Murray. "We're just getting started."



