OnAirParking.com Offers Cheap, Convenient Alternative to on-Site Airport Parking with off-Site Parking Deals

With the announcement of several airports increasing their respective parking rates, travelers will have to spend more to continue parking on site. OnAirParking.com, the airport parking reservation service of Noson, Inc., is ready to serve these budget-conscious travelers and disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable parking at five-star facilities across the country.



The airport parking company has a growing presence at the Denver Airport, Atlanta Airport, and Chicago O'Hare, to name a few.



"Our goal is to make parking as cheap as possible for travelers," said Noson CEO Patrick Murray. "And one way we are able to do that is to sell parking spaces unbranded."



"Travelers only find out where they are parking near the airport after they make a purchase on our site. But we guarantee everything we sell, from the price and location, to the free shuttle service."



Murray adds that part of the company's offering is vetting the parking facilities they partner with. This means making sure they are licensed for the safety and security of travelers' cars, and have a shuttle running 24/7 to bring travelers on different flight times to the airport.



Ride-sharing platforms are seen by more and more travelers as a way to get around the expensive daily parking fees at the airport. For example, the cost of taking an Uber or Lyft may come out cheaper than parking for a week at the airport lot. But the problem remains — it's a costly alternative that isn't viable for frequent trips to the airport.



"It's cheaper but still expensive at the same time," points out Murray. "The fees of taking a ride-sharing service quickly add up. That's why we take pride in our exclusive parking rates."



"I can say with confidence that travelers will truly be able to stretch their budget with our parking deals. Imagine, what travelers might spend for a week of parking they will be able to reserve an entire month's worth with us."



All parking reservations purchased on the On Air Parking website include free cancellations.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.