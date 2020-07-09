OnAirParking.com Offers Cheap off Airport Parking for CMH Columbus Airport as Air Travel Bounces Back

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2020 --Air travel is slowly bouncing back at CMH Columbus International Airport after demand plummeted during the spring amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Air Parking has announced its off airport parking spaces sold for only $3.49/day are available as demand picks up.



"We're determined as ever to keep our rates low to help our valued travelers," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



On Air Parking sells the lowest priced unbranded parking in partnership with licensed parking providers. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. The deal may be cancelled any time – no questions asked.



"Many people are eager to travel again. Our parking spaces are readily available for them," said Murray.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.