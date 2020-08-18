OnAirParking.com Offers Cheap Parking Deals in NYC as Establishments Reopen

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --It's long-term parking in New York City without breaking the bank. On Air Parking, the popular parking deals site that brought affordable airport parking to major airports including DIA Denver Airport and ATL Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, offers New Yorkers a solution to the hassles and expensive fees of alternate-side parking. Starting at $9.99/day, New Yorkers may purchase parking deals in NYC's licensed facilities and enjoy safe and secure parking.



"These deals make long-term parking in NYC within reach," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Our deals are perfect for people who cannot afford to park their car indoors and spend $500-plus-a-month."



Various establishments in New York are reopening. Last Monday, the city's museums and cultural institutions reopened, followed by gyms and bowling alleys with new rules.



Movie theaters, amusement parks, casinos and indoor malls in New York City however remain closed.



On Air Parking hopes to bring the parking industry back to life with its unbranded parking deals. These deals are in partnership with licensed parking providers and may be cancelled any time at no cost.



Some of the company's most popular parking deals are near New York's tourist spots including Times Square and Penn Station near Madison Square Garden.



"No one likes to pay for parking. That's why we made it affordable," said Murray.



To purchase parking in your local city, visit https://www.onairparking.com/city



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.