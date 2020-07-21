OnAirParking.com Offers Cheap Parking for PHL Philadelphia International Airport with Rise in Travelers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2020 --Philadelphia International Airport expects passenger volume to pick up in the next few weeks. In line with this, On Air Parking announced its off-airport parking deals for PHL are available for only $4.70/day.



"We want to let our loyal travelers know we're open for business," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We've maintained our cheap parking rates for their benefit."



The San Francisco-based startup sells cheap unbranded parking in partnership with licensed parking providers. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. The deal may be cancelled any time – no questions asked.



Last month, On Air Parking announced it was giving free extensions to any parked car overstaying its reservation due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) issues such as getting stuck at their travel destination.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.