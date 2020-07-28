OnAirParking.com Offers Cheap Parking for SMF Sacramento International Airport While Economy Lots Are Closed for Maintenance

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --Both economy lots at the Sacramento International Airport are closed for maintenance. Travelers looking to spend less on SMF airport parking fees may purchase On Air Parking's parking deals for only $9/day and save money.



"Everyone is hit hard by the pandemic which is why we're doing our best to keep our parking deals affordable," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



On Air Parking sells cheap unbranded parking in partnership with licensed parking providers. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. The deal may be cancelled any time – no questions asked.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.