OnAirParking.com Offers Cheap Parking in NYC as Finding Parking Becomes Harder for Locals

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2020 --With New York's parking fees as some of the highest in the world, On Air Parking is offering locals a more affordable alternative: unbranded parking deals. The San Francisco-based startup is selling daily long-term parking in NYC for as low as $15/day.



"Our parking deals in NYC are perfect for long-term parking without breaking the bank," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



In a city where parking is challenging enough in normal times, locals face more challenges during the pandemic. For instance, with restaurants taking up more spots for outdoor dining, people have had to look for a parking spot elsewhere.



In line with the recent news of NYC's alternate side parking program remaining suspended, On Air Parking is encouraging locals to avoid parking at residential side streets.



Some of the parking deals site's popular offerings in NYC include cheap parking near Times Square and Pennsylvania Station starting at $14.99/day.



