OnAirParking.com Offers Cheap Philadelphia Airport Parking as PHL Economy Parking Lot Remain Closed

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2020 --Travelers in Philadelphia may purchase PHL parking deals to save on expensive airport parking. Popular parking deals site On Air Parking is offering daily off-airport parking for PHL for only $4.98 per day. The deal comes with a free shuttle service to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



"Many airports have temporarily closed economy parking and suspended shuttle services due to COVID-19," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "But what about travelers who are affected and want to save on parking?"



"This is where our daily parking deals come in. We have the lowest prices."



Last June, paid parking for Philadelphia International Airport's garages resumed operations. However, the airport's economy lot remains temporarily closed. Parking at PHL's garages cost $24 to $44 per day while parking at the economy lot costs up to $13 per day for up to 24 hours.



The San Francisco-based startup is known for its unbranded parking deals which are sold at rock-bottom prices. The deals are in partnership with licensed parking providers near the airport and may be cancelled any time at no cost. It also comes with a free shuttle to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



